Mariah Carey Spends Christmas In Aspen With Her Twins And Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

Keeping in tradition with the fact that Mariah Carey is the queen of Christmas, yesterday afternoon she landed in Aspen, CO. with her twins and current flame and back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka. The singer always makes sure she has a white Christmas as she tends to go to Aspen almost every year around this time to spend the rest of the holiday.

Getting into the Christmas spirit with this exquisite tree in a beautiful home for our family! 🎄☃️ Courtesy of @airbnb A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:15am PST

Staying at an amazing AirBnB, the luxury estate comes complete with five-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, two living rooms with a wood burning fireplace, as well as an elevator that leads to the game room, which is comprised of a wet bar, a pool table, a media lounge, a wine room, a gym and a sauna.

The outdoor patio features a gorgeous dining area complete with a hot tub that Mimi will enjoy while taking in the breathtaking views of Aspen’s snowy mountains. To add to it the place has ski-in, ski-out access to the Aspen Highlands Mountains.

“Santa Claus comes every year and real reindeer are there, of course, as well. Too many traditions to name! We go on a two-horse open sleigh and spend Christmas in Aspen usually so I can have a white Christmas, so it’s really nice,” she explained. Carey also commented about co-parenting over the holidays, “I think we’re all just learning as we go. We’re doing the best we can, and it’s all about the kids. That’s it!”