Well this is shocking. This is my shocked face. You can’t see me, but trust me, it’s highly sarcastic.

Jerry Jones admitted in a Wall Street Journal interview that he did indeed fuel the QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Tony Romo to create national attention.

Jones said “That’s one of the things that makes sports interesting, I do feed that.”

It seems to have worked, but so is the move…Dak is now 12-2 as a starter. Not bad, rookie!😉

