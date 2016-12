We have all been wondering how long it would last.

Kanye isn’t at his best lately, to put it nicely. The robbery in Paris put a massive strain on the relationship, plus you’re dealing with two massive egos. It’s a recipe for gossip about disaster and actual disaster.

Kim hasn’t been going out much, but E! reports she was spotted out Saturday night…WITHOUT her engagement ring.

An attempt to be flashy or a sign of trouble? You be the judge.

See the pics and get the whole story from Cosmo here