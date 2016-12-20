Guy Gets Stoned And Goes Shopping For Christmas Tree, Comes Back With Something Else Instead

Most people have heard about the hilarious things that can happen when people are drunk and go shopping. Well one reddit user recently went shopping not quite so sober; no he wasn’t drunk but instead he was stoned.

Known on reddit as SnapeProbDiedAVirgin, he got stoned and decided that he needed to go shopping for a Christmas tree. Well he didn’t end up bringing home what he originally planned on. Instead, he came home with a Christmas dragon.

(photo via reddit user SnapeProbDiedAVirgin)

That’s right, an inflatable Christmas dragon that now sits in the corner of his girlfriend’s apartment. But not to worry no laws were broken in this venture since he is from California where the substance is legal and was responsible enough to call an Uber instead of driving himself.

The Christmas dragon could very well be the beginning of a new holiday trend.