Blac Chyna and Rob’s Big Break UP

December 20, 2016 3:19 PM
Filed Under: blac chyna, Rob Kardashian

What a mess! Who’d thought Rob would be the center of attention?

According to E!, Rob Kardashian was allegedly beat up by Chyna, while she was in a drunken rage. Blac Chyna alleges that her instagram was hacked by an unknown third party. Multiple screenshots of texts were posted, all of which showed the Lash owner saying some very negative things about Rob. Nothing short of calling him, “fat” and “lazy”.

Blac Chyna took 1 month old Dream Kardashian and her 4-year-old son King Cairo and moved out, even taking the baby furniture. Rob has since spoken out on snapchat, “I have never been this heartbroken in my life.” Lets hope for the kid’s sake that they can peacefully resolve their issues.

Source: E! News

