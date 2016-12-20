9 DFW Schools In The Top 25 Most Beautiful High Schools In Texas

December 20, 2016 11:34 AM By Tanner Kloven
Christmas vacation is upon us (for some of us).  To celebrate the second best time of the school year (only behind Summer vacation), Aceable put together a list of the 25 Most Beautiful High Schools in Texas.

All in all, 9 schools in the DFW make the cut, as well as 5 from the Houston area, and 2 each from Austin and San Antonio.

25.  Plano East High School

Our first DFW school, Plano East consists of five buildings connected by a central lake.  It’s pretty young, having been built in 1981, and it was renovated in 2010 giving it an incredibly sleek, modern look.

24.  Texas School for the Deaf Austin

23.  Brownsville Early College High School

22.  Transmountain Early College High School, El Paso.  

21.  Trinity Valley School, Fort Worth.

20.  The John Cooper School, The Woodlands.

19.  Samuel V. Champion High School, Boerne.

18.  Lovejoy High School, Lucas.

17.  Cypress Lakes High School, Katy,

16.  Cypress Ranch High School, Cypress.

15.  Cy-Fair High School, Cypress.

14.  College Station High School

13.  St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, Austin.

12.  Celina High School

11.  Prosper High School

10.  The Hockaday School, Dallas

9.  Highland Park High School

 

8.  Byron Nelson High School, Trophy Club.

7.  St. Mark’s School of Texas, Dallas

6.  The Woodlands College Park High School

5.  TMI-The Episcopal School of Texas, San Antonio.

4.  The Brook Hill School, Bullard.

3.  Thomas Jefferson High School, San Antonio.

2.  Lubbock High School

1.   El Paso High School

Via Aceable

