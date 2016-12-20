$10 Million Dollars Raised For The Families Of Dallas’ Fallen Officers

Today, Mayor Mike Rawlings will hold a press conference to reveal details about several organizations and foundations that have raised TEN MILLION DOLLARS for the families of the Dallas Police officers gunned down on July 7th.

Rawlings said “Out of one of the darkest days in our city’s history, we have seen an incredible outpouring of love and support from organizations and individuals all over the world.”

Mayor Rawling’s press conference will take place at 1pm.

