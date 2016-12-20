$10 Million Dollars Raised For The Families Of Dallas’ Fallen Officers

December 20, 2016 8:28 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: Dallas Police, Donations, Mike Rawlings

Today, Mayor Mike Rawlings will hold a press conference to reveal details about several organizations and foundations that have raised TEN MILLION DOLLARS for the families of the Dallas Police officers gunned down on July 7th.

Rawlings said “Out of one of the darkest days in our city’s history, we have seen an incredible outpouring of love and support from organizations and individuals all over the world.”

Mayor Rawling’s press conference will take place at 1pm.

More from D Magazine here

#BackTheBlue

More from Kannon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live